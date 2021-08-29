Sunday Puzzle: Category Match

On-air Challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Ex. Zoo Animals --> Zebra, Anteater

1. Asian Countries

2. Dog Breeds

3. Cabinet Departments

4. Carnival Rides

5. Religious Holidays

6. Nonreligious Holidays

7. Florida Cities

8. [triple:] Foreign Auto Makes

Last challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ben Austin, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. Take the name of a major American city. Move one of its letters three spaces later in the alphabet. Embedded in the resulting string of letters, reading left to right, is a cardinal number. Remove that number, and the remaining letters, reading left to right, spell an ordinal number. What city is it, and what are the numbers?

Challenge answer: Fort Worth --> FOURTH + TWO

Winner: Ricardo Fonseca of Nashville, Tenn.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ari Carr, of Madison, Wis. Name a form of musical composition. If you say the word quickly, you'll name something, in two words, that you might buy in a music store. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.