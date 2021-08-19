The News Roundup — Domestic

The withdrawal from Afghanistan has left analysts, government officials, and the American public wondering what two decades of the “forever war” really accomplished as Taliban fighters made their way into Kabul.

President Joe Biden has claimed the U.S. will accept refugees from the region. His administration is being accused of moving slowly to evacuate those who assisted the United States during the conflict.

Medical authorities are now advising those Americans who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that they will need a booster shot in the near future for protection from the Delta variant. Studies suggest the vaccines’ efficacy wanes over time, which is concerning given the increased transmissibility of the new strains of Covid-19.

