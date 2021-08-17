The Final Count: Unpacking The 2020 Census Data

According to the latest 2020 Census data released last week, the country is becoming more diverse, and almost all population growth was in cities.

The data marks a major demographic shift. The Hispanic population grew by 23 percent while the number of people identifying as white dropped by 8.6 percent.

But the Census is about more than what the country looks like. It’s also about who holds power for the next decade.

The new Census data looks good for Democrats on its face. But some analysts are unconvinced that these changes will translate into political success.

Both parties are gearing up for a significant redistricting battle that will determine the control of Congress and the nation’s political future for the next ten years.

