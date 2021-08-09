© 2021 KMUW
Sen. Chris Coons On Infrastructure, Donald Trump, And Bipartisanship

Published August 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT
Senator Chris Coons, D-DE, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The more famous parts of Washington D.C. can often feel a little quiet in August with lawmakers leaving town.

But not this year. 

The Senate voted this weekend to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. That sets it up to be passed sometime later this week. 

Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation. One of those burning the midnight oil was Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

What’s in the bill? And what are the next steps for it to pass?

