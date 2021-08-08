The Best Photos From The Closing Ceremony Of The Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, hit with a one-year delay due to the pandemic, concluded Sunday with a closing ceremony celebration that was both joyful and contemplative.

Athletes, masked and some donning the medals they won, filled the floor of the mostly empty Olympic Stadium, where they were met with a light show and musical performances from groups like the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. The number of athletes present was smaller than usual, given the pandemic-related requirement that athletes return home shortly after their final competition.

At the end of the ceremony, the Olympic torch will go out and Tokyo will hand over its hosting duties to Paris, the next city to hold the Summer Olympics, in 2024.Because of the delay in mounting the Tokyo Games, it'll be just six months before we start the Beijing Winter Olympics in February of 2022.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images Flagbearers take part in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images Athletes pose with their gold medals.

Marijan Murat / Picture Alliance via Getty Imges The Japanese flag is brought into the stadium.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, left, of Team Kenya, gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir, center, of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Molly Seidel of Team United States pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images A general view shows dancers and singer performing.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images Athletes carrying nations' flags walk past the Olympic flame as they enter the stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Entertainers perform.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images A cyclist rides during a performance.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images Performers sing the Japanese national anthem as the Olympic flag and Japan's flag are raised.

Jae C. Hong / AP Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.

Vincent Thian / AP The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images Japanese dancer Aoi Yamada performs a solo piece.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images The Japanese dancer Aoi Yamada performs.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images A drummer performs Japan's Taiko drumming.

Steph Chambers / Getty Images Skateboarders perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images Members of the Polish delegation take pictures.

Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images Bystanders take images of fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.

Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images The Olympic flag is folded during the closing ceremony.

Vincent Thian / AP The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony.