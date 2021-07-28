© 2021 KMUW
Masks On: Updated Pandemic Guidance From The CDC

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published July 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT
Doctors, nurses and staff members at the La Clinica San Antonio Neighborhood Health Center are shown how to use the N95 respiratory mask in Oakland, California.
The masks are going back on. 

The CDC has recommended that fully vaccinated Americans in parts of the country dealing with a high amount of Covid transmission go back to wearing masks inside.

That’s most of the country right now. In fact, 63 percent of the U.S. falls into that “masks-on” category.

The new guidance comes with a shift in tone from the White House as new Covid cases continue to surge. 

We talk about the latest pandemic news and the steps the White House is taking to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the U.S.

