Here's What's Included In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
Updated August 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM ET
Senators passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, a political win for President Biden — though the process is far from over.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act focuses on investments in roads, railways, bridges and broadband internet, but it does not include investments that Biden has referred to as "human infrastructure," including money allocated for child care and tax credits for families. Democrats are looking to address those priorities separately.
The package calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years.
Nineteen Senate Republicans joined the Democratic caucus to support the bill, but its outlook is less certain in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says her chamber will not take up the legislation until the Senate also passes a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that includes other Democratic priorities such as immigration and child care initiatives.
Here's a look at what's included in the agreement:
Transportation
Other infrastructure
How would they pay for it?
The package would be financed through a combination of funds, including repurposing unspent emergency relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies. While negotiators said that the cost of the plan would be offset entirely, the Congressional Budget Office predicted it would add about $256 billion to projected deficits over 10 years.
Goals of the plan
Back in June, the White House shared a fact sheet with the aims of the package:
