Sunday Puzzle: Here The Homophone

On-air Challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains two words that have homophones that are opposites.

Ex. Does Liv Ullmann dye her hair? --> LIVE & DIE (homophones of "Liv" and "dye")

1. In London, bar patrons who misuse the loos will be fined.

2. Lo and behold, the boy said hi.

3. The story about the band was read aloud.

4. In the convent workshop, the nun used an awl to repair her shoe.

5. The movie was so scary, people could hear their own heartbeats.

6. My cousin contacted me by cell phone.

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr. of Champaign, Ill. Take the phrase ZANY BOX KEPT HIM. Write it in capital letters. Something is special about the 14 letters in this sentence that sets them apart from all the other 12 letters of the alphabet. What is it?

Challenge answer: : They are the complete set of letters in both the Greek and English alphabets.

Winner: Kevin Jackson of Sunnydale, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name something birds do. Put the last sound of this word at the start and the first sound at the end, and phonetically you'll name something else birds do. What are these things?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 1, at 3 p.m. ET.

