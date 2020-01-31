© 2021 KMUW
Man Cited For Not Using A Hands-Free Cellphone Device

Published January 31, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Driving with both hands on the wheel is common sense. In a lot of places, you can be cited for using your phone while driving if it's not a hands-free device. A man in rural New South Wales, Australia, was recently pulled over for talking on his cellphone while riding a horse. He pleaded guilty because he conceded the horse was in motion, but a judge called the matter trivial and dismissed it without a conviction. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.