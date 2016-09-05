Man Wanted In Florida Used Police Photo For Facebook Profile

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. You have to admire Mack Yearwood's openness. The Florida man appeared on a wanted poster, part of the citrus County "Wanted Of The Week" series, thanks to battery charges and violating probation. So Mr. Yearwood used the wanted poster as his Facebook profile picture, which later helped police to identify him as they arrested him, which makes him seem a little silly. But in fairness, it wasn't a bad mugshot. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.