PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth 2 points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Jessi and Brian each have 2. Roy has 3.

SAGAL: All right. We flipped a coin. Brian has elected to go first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, hundreds were injured when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in blank.

BRIAN BABYLON: In Nice?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new poll from The New York Times, 67 percent of voters don't believe that blank is trustworthy.

BABYLON: Hillary Clinton.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, health workers in Utah confirmed the U.S.' first blank-related death.

BABYLON: Pokemon Go.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Zika. After a woman who frequented a Tim Hortons in Ontario passed away, the restaurant honored her by blanking.

BABYLON: Giving her free food?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: She was dead so...

BABYLON: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: What they did was they allowed the funeral procession route to include the restaurant's drive through. This week, actor Tom Hiddleston said that his relationship with blank is not a publicity stunt.

BABYLON: I don't even know who that is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: His relationship with Taylor Swift.

BABYLON: OK.

SAGAL: He's lying. It's fake. It can't be.

SAGAL: Yeah.

SAGAL: On Monday, San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan announced he was blanking.

BABYLON: Retiring.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new study from OkCupid, conservatives looking for love use words like shooting range while liberals use words like blank, blank and blank.

BABYLON: Whole Foods...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Canoe, slip.

SAGAL: No. Liberals on OkCupid use words like museums, yoga and crying.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: Now, look, do the conservatives used shooting range?

SAGAL: They use - they find words in their profiles like shooting range and outdoorsy.

BLOUNT, JR.: Oh.

SAGAL: Liberals use museums, yoga and crying. The study, which analyzed the words used in over 200,000 dating profiles, found that political conservatives tend to be attracted to outdoorsy types, while liberals seem to be looking for flexible, well-cultured babies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Brian do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got three right. Six more points, total of 8, and he's in the lead right now.

SAGAL: All right. So Jessi, you're up next.

JESSI KLEIN: Oh, wait. OK.

SAGAL: Here we go, Jessi.

KLEIN: All right.

SAGAL: This week, Fox News host Gretchen Carlson and six other women accused blank of sexual harassment.

KLEIN: Roger Ailes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, U.S. officials announced they were sending over 500 soldiers to help retake Iraqi cities from blank.

KLEIN: ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, firefighters in Tennessee were called in to put out a house fire caused by blank.

KLEIN: A toaster.

SAGAL: A woman cooking brisket in her bath tub. This week...

KLEIN: Of course.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ..."Game Of Thrones" led the nominations for the 2016 blank awards.

KLEIN: Emmys.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the American League won the MLB's blank game.

KLEIN: The All-Star game.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In response to the country's rising divorce rate, a design firm in the Netherlands has blanked.

KLEIN: They - they're offering free Valentines.

SAGAL: No. In response to the country's divorce rate, the design firm has designed a house that can be split in two when the owners inevitably divorce.

KLEIN: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: That's right up there with air conditioners for your armpits.

SAGAL: The house was designed by Studio OBA, features two independent pieces that slot together like puzzle pieces to form a full house. But the designers note that each piece is also its own completely independent home and that disconnecting them is as easy as saying I have fallen in love with Ricardo, the pool boy.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Or with Julian.

SAGAL: Or Julian. Julian, the hot secretary.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Jessi do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She got four right. Eight more points, total of 10, so she takes the lead.

SAGAL: All right. So how many then...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How many then does Roy need to win?

KURTIS: He needs four.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go, Roy. This is for the game. On Thursday, Justice Ginsburg apologized for her attacks on blank.

BLOUNT, JR.: Donald Trump.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the son of former al-Qaida leader blank threatened to avenge his father's death.

BLOUNT, JR.: Oh, what's his name? Osama bin Laden.

SAGAL: Yes, they're setting up the sequel.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Thanks to a strong jobs report, the blank closed at a record high on Tuesday.

BLOUNT, JR.: The stock market.

SAGAL: Yes, Dow Jones.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, it was reported that the emperor of blank was planning to abdicate the throne.

BLOUNT, JR.: Oh, the emperor of ice cream.

SAGAL: Of Japan.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thanks to a collision with a motorbike, the leader of the blank was forced to run part of the route.

BLOUNT, JR.: The bicycle race.

SAGAL: Which is called?

BLOUNT, JR.: The Fortune 500.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. It's called the Tour de France.

BLOUNT, JR.: Tour de France. Oh, right.

SAGAL: On the Sunday, Serena Williams won her 22nd Grand Slam after her victory at blank.

BLOUNT, JR.: At Wimbledon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a South Florida health inspector taking notes on an iPad shut down a pizza restaurant when blank.

BLOUNT, JR.: Taking notes on an iPad?

SAGAL: Yes.

BLOUNT, JR.: Shut down a pizza restaurant when the mushrooms got all over his screen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, when a cockroach fell from the ceiling directly onto the iPad.

BLOUNT, JR.: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was inspecting Argenti pizza, a restaurant that Yelp reviewers rave is, quote, "OK" and, quote, "generally pretty poor." In Argenti's defense however, the roach didn't actually live there. He was just the nighttime manager stopping by to pick up a paycheck.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Roy do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He needed four. He got four.

SAGAL: Hey.

BLOUNT, JR.: Hey.

KURTIS: He's the winner this week with 11.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists what will be the next big app we become all obsessed with when we're done with Pokemon Go.

