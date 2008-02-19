Mister Rogers Still Asking Kids to Be His Neighbor

/ PBS Television/Courtesy of Getty Images / PBS Television/Courtesy of Getty Images For more than 30 years, Fred Rogers opened his daily television program singing "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood" while he changed his cardigan and sneakers.

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the first nationwide broadcast of the PBS classic, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Fred Rogers died in 2003 but the gentle show continues to air, guiding children to the "land of make believe."

Now, an old video clip, circulating on YouTube, offers advice to millions of adults who remember the show:

"I'm just so proud of all of you who have grown up with us," says Rogers, seated at a piano in the clip. "And I know how tough it is some days to look with hope and confidence on the months and years ahead. But I would like to tell you what I often told you when you were much younger: I like you just the way you are."

