Cate Blanchett, Coming to Many Screens

In Notes On a Scandal film, Blanchett plays an art teacher who has an affair with one of her students. The story is told through the diary of her friend and fellow teacher, played by Judi Dench.

Blanchett tells Melissa Block that she considers working with Dench a career highlight.

"She infuses everything she does with such a deep humanity," says Blanchett. "It's really very rare."

What's not rare is to see Blanchett on screen these days. In Babel, she stars opposite Brad Pitt. In The Good German, she's matched with George Clooney in post-war Berlin.

Notes On a Scandal will be in theaters Dec. 27.

