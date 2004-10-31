© 2022 KMUW
Bringing the Lost World of Dinosaurs to Life

By Christopher Joyce
Published October 31, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

In Manhattan, a lost world is taking shape in a huge workshop at the American Museum of Natural History. Exhibitors say it will be the most up-to-date dinosaur show ever.

Writers, artists and scientists are working together to bring to life a painstakingly realistic recreation of the plants, insects and, of course, dinosaurs that roamed the earth during the Mesozoic Era.

As part of a Morning Edition series on the intersection of art and science, NPR's Christopher Joyce reports.

Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
