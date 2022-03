Polish exile and philosopher Leszek Kolakowski is the first recipient of the John W. Kluge Prize. The $1 million prize is the first international award in the humanities and social sciences -- areas not recognized by the Nobel Prize committees. Hear Librarian of Congress James Billington, who chose Kolakowski from a worldwide list of nominations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.