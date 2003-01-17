Expatriate Sculptor Catlett Earns Belated U.S. Tributes

Elizabeth Catlett, an American-born sculptor, moved to Mexico in 1946, believing racism would prevent her from being appreciated in the U.S. art world. At 87, she's finally getting her due -- and working to make sure younger black artists have opportunities that were denied her. NPR's Gerry Hadden profiles the artist. Please note: This story was corrected on air on Jan. 25 , 2003: "We want to correct one item from last week's profile of American sculptor Elizabeth Catlett, who's made her life in Mexico. We correctly reported that she's returning to the U.S. to receive an award, but we misidentified the award. The International Scupture Society is giving Catlett a Lifetime Achievement Award."

Copyright 2003 NPR