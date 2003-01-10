© 2021 KMUW
NFL Playoffs: Refs' Miscue, QB Stars

By Scott Simon,
Ron Rapoport
Published January 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Ron Rapoport about this weekend's NFL playoff games. There are some exciting quarterbacks in the mix.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Rapoport
Ron Rapoport is a sports columnist for The Chicago Sun-Times whose conversations about sports with Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday are noted for their relevance, their light-hearted approach, and their often hilariously wrong predictions.