Illinois Governor's Death-Penalty Decisions

Outgoing Illinois Gov. George Ryan, who has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in his state, pardoned four death row inmates Friday. Ryan has said he has finished reviewing the clemency petitions of about 140 other death row inmates and has "taken extraordinary action to correct manifest wrongs." He'll spell out what exactly that action is when he speaks at the Northwestern University law school Saturday. From Chicago, NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

