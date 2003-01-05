Profile: WHO Director Gro Harlem Brundtland

A look at the controversial term of the departing director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland. The former prime minister of Norway is credited with rehabilitating an organization whose reputation had been tarnished by charges of corruption and mismanagement. But in the more than five years since she took charge, the burden of disease and health conditions among the world's poor has gotten worse. NPR's Brenda Wilson reports on how Brundtland dealt with the challenges of her job.

