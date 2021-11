A Clonaid official backpedals on providing evidence of the company's claim that a cloned infant has been born. Clonaid's CEO says the mother of the child born Dec. 26 is wavering on providing a DNA sample key to establishing genetic proof. Scientists remain skeptical of Clonaid's claim. Hear from NPR's Joe Palca and James Randi, who is devoted to debunking pseudoscientific claims.

