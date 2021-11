Tens of thousands of Kenyans gather in Nairobi for the inauguration of the country's new president, Mwai Kibaki. The leader of the opposition National Rainbow Coalition won an overwhelming victory in last week's election, taking 63 percent of the vote. The event marks the end of 24 years of rule by President Daniel arap Moi. Hear NPR's Jason Beaubien.

