Senate Races

The control of the U.S. Senate may rest with several key races around the country. Today, we take a look at three of them. First, John Ydstie talks with NPR's Nancy Solomon about the race in New Jersey. Then, we're on to South Dakota, where Republican John Thune is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson. We're joined by Curt Nickisch from South Dakota Public Radio for this portion. Finally, we talk about Missouri, where Democrat Jean Carnahan is fighting to keep her seat from Republican challenger Jim Talent. NPR's Greg Allen joins us to talk about the Missouri race. (8:30)

